THE Western Telegraph Camera Club members regularly take images showing the beauty of the Pembrokeshire county.
Whether it is stunning scenes, local events or animal antics, they are on hand to capture.
Each week, we set our 2,500 members a theme to take images of. This week, the theme was the letter 'T' and we received dozens of images of trees, trains, tanks and tranquil scenes.
Here are just a few of them.
MORE NEWS:
- County Show taken over by ladies on final day of successful return
- In Pictures: The next generation learns about farming at Pembrokeshire County Show
If you would like your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here