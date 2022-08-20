THE Western Telegraph Camera Club members regularly take images showing the beauty of the Pembrokeshire county.

Whether it is stunning scenes, local events or animal antics, they are on hand to capture.

Each week, we set our 2,500 members a theme to take images of. This week, the theme was the letter 'T' and we received dozens of images of trees, trains, tanks and tranquil scenes.

Here are just a few of them.

Western Telegraph: Tree. Picture: Marcus CarrozzoTree. Picture: Marcus Carrozzo

Western Telegraph: Train. Picture: Rachel ThomasTrain. Picture: Rachel Thomas

Western Telegraph: Tank at Castlemartin. Picture: Maria PerkinsTank at Castlemartin. Picture: Maria Perkins

Western Telegraph: Tunnel. Picture: Frank HinleyTunnel. Picture: Frank Hinley

Western Telegraph: Tranquil. Picture: Ron OversTranquil. Picture: Ron Overs

Western Telegraph: Tall giraffes. Picture: Jean VaughanTall giraffes. Picture: Jean Vaughan

If you would like your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.