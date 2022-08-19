Carys Phillips, lady ambassador, said it was lovely to catch up with people at the show after Covid and lockdowns.
“It’s been great,” she said. “It’s been nice to be back meeting and seeing people who we haven’t seen for a long time.”
Carys said that it was particularly nice that the dedication of a huge team of volunteers had paid off.
“It’s nice after all the hard work,” she said. “We have relied on volunteers as we lost most of our staff during Covid. Everybody, except for two ladies in the office, is a volunteer.”
She said that the new aspects of the show, like the country market showcasing local produce and small business had been enjoyable as had Ladies’ Day, where she won the prize for best dressed lady.
“Just being back in general has been a highlight,” she said. “It has been lovely, lovely to have a chance to go round the stalls and chat to people.
“It’s all been good.”
