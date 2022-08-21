THE small village of Solva in Pembrokeshire is a beautiful area.

It comprises of Upper and Lower Solva, Middle Mill and Whitchurch and has the oldest working woollen mill in Pembrokeshire.

On the coast, it has a lovely beach area and harbour and has been a destination for tourists and locals alike for decades.

Here we take a look back at how Solva looked from the early 1900s to present.

Western Telegraph: Solva harbour in 1955. Picture: Andrew HarriesSolva harbour in 1955. Picture: Andrew Harries

Western Telegraph: Middle Mill, Solva in 1915. Picture: Graham ReynoldsMiddle Mill, Solva in 1915. Picture: Graham Reynolds

Western Telegraph: Main Street, Lower Solva in 1900s. Picture: Bwythen StrathmoreMain Street, Lower Solva in 1900s. Picture: Bwythen Strathmore

Western Telegraph: Solva in 1910s. Picture: Rob JonesSolva in 1910s. Picture: Rob Jones

Western Telegraph: Solva in 1960s. Picture: Ninian DaviesSolva in 1960s. Picture: Ninian Davies

Western Telegraph: Solva in the 1970s. Picture: Joe ParsonsSolva in the 1970s. Picture: Joe Parsons

Western Telegraph: Solva in 1974. Picture: Aimee PalmerSolva in 1974. Picture: Aimee Palmer

The images were provided by members of the Western Telegraph's Our Pembrokeshire Memories group. If you would like to join the group, click here.