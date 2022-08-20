Mansel Raymond said he was proud and pleased to be Pembrokeshire County Show president this year.

“Myself and my wife Ros are very proud and honoured to have been elected,” he said.

Mr Raymond thanked the chairman, the board and all the helpers for their hard work and ‘massive amount of effort’ to get the show up and running this year.

He also thanked all the sponsors and who contributed, thanks to all the exhibitors, trade stands, craft and horticulture entrants and exhibitors in all sections.

“There has been something for everyone,” he said. “The crowd here yesterday was fantastic. I was delighted to see so many people, everybody had a smile on their face.

“I would say it’s been a very successful show.”

He said the popularity of the show demonstrated what it means to Pembrokeshire, both to people living in the county and connected with it.

“The show is very important, it’s a highlight of the year,” he said. “It just shows that people want to see the connection between agriculture; how food is being produced and what the rural community offers the county of Pembrokeshire.

“My wife and I have had a wonderful experience, it’s been something we will never forget.”