THERE was a bbaaaaaaa-rilliant display of sheep at this year’s county show.

Farmers from across Pembrokeshire and the UK came to show off their finest rams and ewes.

Winners of some of the categories included llyr and Gethin Davies, with Dotty winning champion blue texel.

Arwyn and Jane Thomas, of Fferm Bryngwyn, Whitland, won champion charollais with four-year-old ram Arbryn Tonto.

And Eirlys and Stuart Jones, of Maesglas Farm, were delighted to see one-year-old Hampshire Down Bartholomew win best in breed.

Stuart said, out of earshot of Bartholomew, he won because of his size and meatiness....

Bartholomew is a one-year-old Hampshire Down who won best in breed

Arbryn Tonto won champion charollais, pictured with proud owners Arwyn and Jane Thomas, of Fferm Bryngwyn, Whitland

Dotty won champion blue texel. Dotty was of the Ty Gwyn flock and owners llyr and Gethin Davies were dotty with delight

Two of the standout winners were Carys, 12, and Ffion, 9, of Tynewydd Farm, Pontyclun.

The sisters locked out the 'any other continental sheep' category.

Ffion came first with eight-month-old Daf and Carys came second with Daz.

Two of the standout winners were Carys, 12, and Ffion, 9, of Tynewydd Farm, Pontyclun

The girls have been rearing sheep since they were five and three!

On the win they said they were surprised.

Both love taking care of livestock and want to be farmers when they are older. Inspiring! Well done girls.

