THERE was a bbaaaaaaa-rilliant display of sheep at this year’s county show.
Farmers from across Pembrokeshire and the UK came to show off their finest rams and ewes.
Winners of some of the categories included llyr and Gethin Davies, with Dotty winning champion blue texel.
Arwyn and Jane Thomas, of Fferm Bryngwyn, Whitland, won champion charollais with four-year-old ram Arbryn Tonto.
And Eirlys and Stuart Jones, of Maesglas Farm, were delighted to see one-year-old Hampshire Down Bartholomew win best in breed.
Stuart said, out of earshot of Bartholomew, he won because of his size and meatiness....
Two of the standout winners were Carys, 12, and Ffion, 9, of Tynewydd Farm, Pontyclun.
The sisters locked out the 'any other continental sheep' category.
Ffion came first with eight-month-old Daf and Carys came second with Daz.
The girls have been rearing sheep since they were five and three!
On the win they said they were surprised.
Both love taking care of livestock and want to be farmers when they are older. Inspiring! Well done girls.
