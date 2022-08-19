A HEARTFELT tribute has been released by the family of four year-old Ifan Owen-Jones, who tragically died recently.

An inquest was opened at Pembrokeshire County Hall where it was revealed on the evening of August 7, near Blaenffos, Ifan was playing in a sandpit in the garden close to the family home, but was later found in a natural pond.

The four-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ifan was described as a beautiful boy who loved watching Fireman Sam 'over and over'.

It was said how he loved colours, counting and climbing and his iPad went everywhere with him.

"Ifan was a beautiful, happy, healthy little boy," said the statement.

"He had his struggles with some things due to being Autistic but he was amazing at other things.

"He loved the alphabet, counting and colours. He would watch Fireman Sam over and over. He loved climbing on anything he could find.

"His iPad (diamond) was his safety blanket, it went everywhere with him.

"Everyone who met Ifan fell in love with him, everyone adored him.

"He was and always will be our special little boy. We are so lost without him, Ifan was our world. We are all truly broken.

"We as a family are truly overwhelmed with the support, kindness and generosity we have received from our family, friends, local community and even people we don’t even know.

"We would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

Ifan was found unresponsive in a natural pond near Blaenffos

Ifan was just four-years-old when he tragically passed away

A GoFundMe page has raised over £6,000.

A date is yet to be set for the inquest.

