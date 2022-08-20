VICTIMS in St Davids described how they are ‘zombie-like’ as they try to come to terms with the devastation caused by deadly grassland fires which broke out near the town.

Owners of Dr Beynon's Bug Farm described how it was ‘rather sobering’ to be told they may lose their home and nature reserve after a grassland fire spiralled out of control last weekend.

Dr Sarah Beynon was told the news everyone dreads – you might lose your house.

Firefighters prioritised saving the first five houses nearest the fire, with Dr Beynon’s house closest.

In a powerful message on Facebook she described how she will never forget seeing rabbits with charred fur in the middle of the road looking straight at her.

“It was completely terrifying for everyone,” said Dr Beynon.

“I will never forget seeing the small mammals running for their lives across the road, in particular a rabbit with charred fur that stopped in the middle of the road and looked straight at me before carrying on

“Our house was nearest to the fire. I was allowed one dash in to grab what I could. We drove through the smoke and flames to reach it. All my memories of my late mum and dad were there.”

Dr Beynon went on to thank family and friends for helping them as well as the firefighters who she said were ‘amazing’.

“We are a bit zombie-like,” continued Dr Beynon. “We are exhausted and still a bit shaken, but so, so thankful that it has ended how it has.”

Dr Beynon confirmed cows and most of the nature reserve at Penweathers are now safe.

Local business Dr Beynon's Bug Farm have described their terror at the fires. Photo New View Pembrokeshire Photograph

Charred remains of the fire

Onlookers look on helplessly at the fires in St Davids

The recovery begins. Local residents told of their terror at the thought of losing everything

A fire was reported to have begun near the city of St Davids at around midday on August 13.

Up to 30 firefighters from multiple crews across the county were reported to have tackled the blaze.

The fire is said to have broken out on the old pilgrim’s trail into the valley on the north side.

Pembrokeshire is currently in a drought due to the recent heat and lack of rain

The fires damaged thousands of pounds of crops

Local residents described how it was ‘devastating’ to see a huge fire near the famous city, with thousands of pounds of crops in the farms around the area reportedly destroyed.

On the same day a huge fire started at an industrial estate in Waterston, with residents in the area advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the amount of smoke produced.

