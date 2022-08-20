On Friday the threshold to trigger drought status in south-west Wales was met.

Martin Smith at Showerstoyou has compiled six tips to help people use less water.

The tips include easy steps we can take to preserve water during the hosepipe ban and they can be added to our daily routines.

6 tips to save water amid hosepipe ban

A running tap (Canva)

1. Turn the taps off between wetting your toothbrush

Martin says that when brushing our teeth, “it’s far too easy to become absent-minded and leave the tap running.”

So next time you brush your teeth, make sure to only have the tap running when you’re using the water.

2. Use a bowl for washing up

When it comes to washing up, using a bowl is better than letting the water flow down the sink.

Martin said: “Whilst doing the dishes, using a bowl instead of keeping the tap on can help you save water and even washing-up liquid as the water stays soapy.”

3. Take showers rather than baths

Martin advises that we take a shower rather than a bath since filling a bath uses more water than having a shower does.

4. Use a quick wash setting when using a washing machine

A washing machine (PA)

Martin encourages people to use a quick wash function, saying: “Most washing machines have a quick wash function that uses less water. When possible, make the most of this function in order to save on water.”

5. If you own a dishwasher, use it

Martin said: “Studies have shown that even inefficient dishwashers use about half as much water as handwashing. And to settle the debate no need to rinse first, rinsing first wastes 1,115 litres of water a year. Plus, it saves you time and effort.”

6. Use a water meter

Martin encourages people to use a water meter to keep track of how much water they’re using.

He said: “Using a water meter can help you keep track of your household’s water consumption as well as potentially saving money. Keeping track of the amount of water you’re using in this way can help you think about your daily habits.”