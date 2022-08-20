Parts of the UK have hosepipe bans in place and drought has been declared in Pembrokeshire.

Jack Sutcliffe, founder of shed manufacturer Power Sheds, has compiled five tips to help you keep your garden hydrated without breaking the rules.

The tips include easy steps we can take to keep the garden looking bright during the hosepipe ban and they can be added to our daily routines.

5 tips to keep your garden hydrated amid hosepipe bans and drought

1. Add compost to your plants

A plant growing (Canva)

By adding compost to your plants, Jack says you’ll increase the soil’s capacity to hold water.

This tip can help to prepare your garden for a drought and protect it against heavy downpours of rain.

2. Use different sources of water

Water running from a shower (Canva)

You can use different sources of water to hydrate your garden including greywater.

A water butt that saves rainwater can be used to water your garden as well as any leftover water that you save from the shower or sink if it doesn’t contain any strong cleaning chemicals.

3. Help the soil stay moist

A lawnmower (Canva)

Use a layer of mulch around plants to help keep the soil moist after watering. There are lots of different mulch materials to choose from including dry grass clippings from your lawn.

4. Get the right pots for your plants

Flowers in pots (Canva)

Unsealed terracotta pots allow water to evaporate quickly from the soil which means plants dry out and die much sooner. Instead, either buy a sealed terracotta pot or seal an unsealed one with a specialised sealer.

Black plastic pots attract heat due to their colour so choosing lighter coloured ones can help to reflect the sunlight instead.

Move as many pots as you can into the shade to further protect them.

5. Use a watering can

A person using a watering can (Canva)

Jack says that during a drought, it’s best to water plants less frequently but very thoroughly as this helps to keep the soil moist for longer.

The best time of day to water them is in the morning and using a watering can is best if you can as it’ll allow you to control the flow of water and avoid wasting it. This is useful for those who have a hosepipe ban in place.

Jack Sutcliffe, founder of Power Sheds, also commented: “With more heatwaves and hosepipe bans coming our way, it’s important you take the necessary steps early to protect your plants and your lawn or it can be too late for them to recover. We recommend following this advice so you can relax in the hot weather knowing your garden is protected.”

