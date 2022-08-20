British stage and television actress Josephine Tewson has died aged 91, her agent has said.

Tewson, best-known for her roles in Keeping Up Appearances and Last Of The Summer Wine, “passed away peacefully”, her management said.

A tweet from Diamon Management said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Josephine Tewson. Josephine passed away peacefully last night at Denville Hall at the Age of 91.”

Best-known for her rolls in television sitcoms, she played Mrs H in Shelley, Liz Warden in Keeping Up Appearances and Miss Davenport in Last of the Summer Wine.

Josephine Tewson fans pay tribute

Fans flocked to social media to pay their respects as the news of her passing broke.

John Challis' widow, Carol, paid tribute to her late husband's former Last of the Summer Wine co-star.

She said: "Farewell to Josephine Tewson.John loved working with her on Last of the Summer Wine. Another one gone."

One wrote: "It’s so sad that we have lost so many of the Keeping Up Appearance cast. It was such a brilliant best of British comedy and Josephine played her part brilliantly to allow Patricia to get the punchline laughs in their scenes."

"Rest in peace, lovely lady. Wonderful actress," added another.