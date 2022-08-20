OXBRIDGE was on the cards for some of the pupils at Pembrokeshire schools who received their A-Level results on Thursday, August 18.

Ysgol Dyffryn Taf’s Grace Kind was off to Oxford to study Human Sciences, Haverfordwest High VC’s Ioan Jones-Hughes is also going to Oxford to study chemistry, and Pembrokeshire College student Cian Phillips will be taking up a place at the University of Cambridge to read Engineering.

Wales A level results saw 98.0 per cent of students in Wales achieved A* - E. Over 17 per cent of students achieved an A*.

In the Wales AS results 92.7 per cent of students achieved A-E, and 30.7 per cent of students in Wales achieved grade A.

The total number of A-level exam entries in Wales this year was 35,499, a decrease of 1.0% from 2021, with entries for History, Psychology and Physical Education up.

Mathematics saw the biggest fall in entries, down 310, but it is still the most popular A-level subject with 3,796 entries.

Pembrokeshire County Council congratulated all A-level and AS-level students.

Director for Education Steven Richards-Downes said for the students, endless opportunities await.

“All learners will receive results today that open up new possibilities for them,” said Cllr Richards-Downes.

“We recognise the major challenges that they have faced and how through they have overcome them through determination, hard work and the support from education staff.”

Mr Julian Kennedy, headteacher at Ysgol Dyffryn Taf, said he is proud of the achievements of every student receiving their exam results today.

"The staff and Governors at Dyffryn Taf would like to celebrate the success of all the students who received their post-16 results today, at A Level, AS Level and in BTEC and WBQ," said Mr Kennedy.

"Against a backdrop of huge upheaval and uncertainty over the last three years, the students have worked hard, shown real resilience and achieved deserved success. We are proud of the success of every student."

Ioan Jones-Hughes got four A*s. He is going to Oxford to study chemistry. Frankie Robinson got As in her Welsh Bac and in product design. She is going to study architecture at Nottingham

Notable exam results from Ysgol Dyffryn Taf included Grace Kind, the outgoing Head Girl, achieving A* grades in WBQ, Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics. Grace will go on to study Human Sciences at Oxford University.

And Ben Taylor, outgoing Head Boy, achieved A* grades in WBQ, DT Product Design, Mathematics and Physics. Ben will go on to study Aerospace Engineering with Industrial Experience at University of Manchester.

Jenny Algieri got three A*s

Pembrokeshire College Principal Dr Barry Walters commented on results saying: “Given the backdrop against which learners sat their exams this year, we are delighted with their results at both A2 and AS.

"This is the first time in their education that they have sat external exams and the anxiety levels were understandably high. We are incredibly proud of our learners who have worked extremely hard to achieve these grades with the support of a committed team of teaching and support staff.”

Cian Phillips got four A*s

Notable at achievements at Ysgol Greenhill included Emily Batty who attained A* in biology, A* in English lit, and an A* in geography. She starts her degree in geography at Oxford.

David Haynes, headteacher at Ysgol Greenhill School said he was amazed by the work ethic in the circumstances.

"I would like to congratulate all pupils at Ysgol Greenhill who are receiving their A/AS/L3 results today,” said Mr Haynes.

"I am very proud of their commitment, work ethic and of the remarkable results which they have achieved.”

Jerin Joy got an A in biology, A in chemistry and a B maths. She is going to study neuroscience at Kings College and hopefully become a clinical psychologist

Tomos Davies from Ysgol Bro Gwaun got three A*s and is heading to Imperial College London to read medicine

The head boy and head girl at Ysgol Bro Preseli both spoke of their gratitude to the school in helping them achieve their grades.

Head boy Gad Bowen said: "I would like to say from the bottom of my heart how grateful I am to every teacher who has contributed towards my grades and the help I have received for the future.

Head Girl Megan Lewis said: “As pupils who suffered academically under the shadow of the coronavirus, this is our first and last 'real' results day. I would therefore like to take the opportunity to thank all the staff.”

Students at Haverfordwest High VC's new school

Haverfordwest High headteacher Jane Harries, thanked all staff and parents for their hard work and commitment in teaching and supporting the students despite the continued challenges of the pandemic.

Ms Harris was delighted to oversee students receiving their results in the impressive new school building.

"Whatever their destination, we wish our students all the very best for the future and look forward to hearing of their progress,” said Ms Harris.

