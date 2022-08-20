A FUTURE teen star of Crufts could have been unearthed at the Pembrokeshire County Show this year.

Harriet Hunt, 17, from Fishguard is doing things a little differently compared to the average teenager. She's aiming to qualify for Crufts and today was another step towards her dream.

Harriet came first in the small agility with working cocker Joe and second in the intermediate agility with working sheepdog Silvia.

On her agility skills Harriet said: "I did show jumping with horses and next to that they had agility classes.

"At 7 I bought a Jack Russell and started training for competition."

In May, Harriet went to the World Agility Open and brought home a gold medal with a Greenacre rescue dog.

Next month she starts working towards Crufts.

Starters was won by Gary Llewellyn and Hazel

There was a surprise in the starters category with Gary Llewellyn and Irish Setter, Hazel winning.

It was said how unusual it was to see an Irish Setter in the dog agility at the show.

And there was a lucky escape for Fluke.

Owner Joe Bird said she saved Fluke from being put down when he was younger and now the working sheepdog is making waves in the dog agility field.

Fluke won grade 5 with a time of 31 seconds - four seconds faster than other entrie. Some dogs get all the luck!

Grade 7 agility was won by Sian Barron with Lily

No luck in Fluke's win!

Finally, character of the dog section was five-year-old beagle Edward who somewhat distractedly made his way round the course.

Edward had his birthday at the show and won agility grade two medium.

Winner, Edward the beagle

Owner Linda Thomas of Pembroke Dock said that during lockdown she decided to teach Edward a new set of skills including jumping fences and running through polytunnels.

Linda, of Barn Lake dog training centre, Burton, said that this being Edward’s first season in dog agility he lacks a bit of confidence and gets easily distracted when people watch him. Aaawwwwww.

