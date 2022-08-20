A MAN was found not guilty after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and a man in Haverfordwest.

The trial of Michael Tomlin took place at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on August 17.

Tomlin, 37, was accused of intentionally touching a woman and a man, both without consent and it was claimed in both cases the action was done in a sexual nature.

The incident was alleged to have taken place on January 4, however Tomlin, of Coronation Avenue, Haverfordwest, was found not guilty and the case was dismissed.

