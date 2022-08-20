Lidl is recalling one of its products because it may contain disease-causing bacteria.

The supermarket has issued a recall on its Eridanous Greek Style Smoked Mackerel Fillet with Olives and Oregano with Soy Oil because Listeria monocytogenes have been found in the product.

The bacteria can survive and even grow under refrigeration and can cause Listeriosis which can last up to several weeks depending on the severity.

Symptoms include fever, vomiting and headaches, with some cases even resulting in convulsions.

16 August: Lidl GB recalls Eridanous Greek Style Smoked Mackerel Fillet #FoodAlert https://t.co/aue4mXXm7d pic.twitter.com/Kvlg049wdn — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) August 16, 2022

In rare cases, the infection can lead to meningitis.

The affected products have a best before date of January 2, 2023, and a lot number of 01063402062022.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is warning anyone who has purchased the fish not to eat it.

A spokesman said: “The presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the products listed above.

“Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

“However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.

“Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.

“Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

“Any customer with queries or concerns can contact Lidl Customer services by telephone on 0370 4441234 or by email at customer.services@lidl.co.uk.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.