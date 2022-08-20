IT'S more bad news for the county as another wild fire devastated areas of Pembrokeshire today, August 20.
A fire was reported locally near the Fishguard bypass and Maesgwynne Road.
The emergency services were said to have been alerted at around midday, with firefighters on the scene.
In one message, Ruth Crofts, who was coming home from work in Haverfordwest, described how treetops were burning fiercely and the tops of conifers were on fire.
Some members of the public said they could see the fire from as far as Parrog.
Video by Ruth Crofts
See the Western Telegraph's live blog of the incident here.
Reports say that fire crews have the blaze under control.
As yet we have no official line from the emergency services about the incident.
