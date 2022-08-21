NEW photos show the shocking level of the water at the Llys Y Fran reservoir.
Images show rocky banks and high watermarks, with masses amount of water depleted from the reservoir as Pembrokeshire continues to go through a drought.
The reservoir, run by Welsh Water, supplied water to thousands of homes and industries in south Pembrokeshire.
It is also an important fishery, hosting national and international fishing competitions.
Sailing, windsurfing, rowing and canoeing can also take place on the reservoir.
After an extended period of dry weather and low rainfall, a drought in parts of Wales was officially declared on Friday, August 19.
The decision was taken by Natural Resources Wales and the Welsh Government’s Drought Liaison Group after discussing the impact the prolonged heatwave had wreaked on the environment, particularly rivers and reservoirs.
The areas affected include North Ceredigion, Teifi, Pembrokeshire, Carmarthen, Swansea, Llanelli, Neath Port Talbot and Bridgend.
South-west Wales saw just 65.5% of its average rainfall for July with rivers reported to be running "exceptionally low".
The news comes as the first hosepipe ban in Wales for more than 30 years was also put in force on Friday, August 19.
The reservoir was first opened in 1972 by HRH Princess Margaret.
