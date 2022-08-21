A RECYCLING centre has been closed due to unforeseen circumstances.

Pembrokeshire County Council has said the Winsel Waste and Recycling Centre near Haverfordwest is closed today Sunday, August 21, due to 'unforeseen circumstances'.

The Winsel Waste and Recycling Centre in Haverfordwest is closed today, Sunday 21/8/22, until further notice due to unforeseen circumstances.

If you wish to rebook for another site – including same day bookings subject to availability – see: https://t.co/PHA7PNzp3t — PembrokeshireCC (@Pembrokeshire) August 21, 2022

READ MORE

PCC has been contacted for further comment as to why the centre is closed.

The council has advised to go to their website to rebook if you wish to visit a centre.

You can go to the council's webpage here.

Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.