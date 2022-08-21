CRESSELLY are the new champions of Pembroke County Cricket division one.

The Doves wrestled the title of defending champions Neyland who finished a disappointing fifth.

Cresselly wrapped up the season in style beating Narberth by seven wickets, making 142-3, and bowling Narberth out for 140.

Phil Williams and Matthew Morgan both came close to half-centuries making 46 and 48. Jamie McCormack almost got his half-century for Narberth making 48.

In the bowling stakes Tom Murphy ripped it up taking three for 26 and Nick Cope supported taking three for 44.

Cresselly won the league with a points total of 247, with Llangwm runners-up on 229.

At the wrong end of the table, Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock were both relegated, with Saundersfoot surviving the chop finishing just above the relegation zone.

Haverfordwest’s season went out with a whimper losing to last year’s runners-up Lawrenny by nine wickets.

Haverfordwest were put into bat and made 188 for seven before Lawrenny swatted away the county town club, making 190 for one - Harry Thomas making 106 not out.

Pembroke Dock also suffered defeat on the final day of the season losing to last year’s champions Neyland.

Neyland batted first making an impressive 303 for eight before smashing Pembroke Dock out the park, bowling them out for 86.

Star performer of the final round of division one was St Ishmaels’ Phil Llewellyn, making a massive 128.

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Pembs Division 1 Champions 2022



Well done to Iwan Izzard and all the players on a fantastic achievement! 👏👏👏👏



🏆 1st XI Division 1 Champs



⬆️🆙 2nd XI runners up / promoted from Div 3



👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/BEDGx6KBQS — Cresselly CC (@CressellyCC) August 21, 2022

In the second division, a very satisfied Burton had it all on the line and brought it home.

It came down to the final game of the season for the side chasing promotion.

Burton were top of division two, just two points in front, with a win securing a place in division one, and a 19 point victory sealing promotion as champions.

The boys did it in style beating Johnston by 56 runs.

Burton were put into bat and made 226 for eight before bowling Johnston out for 170.

Kudos went to Dan Ridge who made 46 before taking an electric four for 23.

RESULTS Week 18

Division 1

Cresselly 142-3 beat Narberth 140-AO by 7 wkts

Cresselly; Phil Williams 46, Matthew Morgan 48, Nick Cope 3-44, Tom Murphy 3-26

Narberth; Jamie McCormack 48, Davy Johns 2-37

Llangwm 167-AO beat Carew 88-AO by 79 runs

Llangwm; Ollie Davies 44, Matthew Kiff 42 & 2-14, Joeseph Kiff 14, Steve Mills 5-14, Noah Davies 2-29

Carew; Iori Hicks 4-25, Shaun Whitfield 2-27

Haverfordwest 188-7 lost to Lawrenny 190-1 by 9 wkts

Haverfordwest; Mikey Field 73, Ben Field 27, Dia Davies 30, Ashley James 19, Will Phillips 1-36

Lawrenny; Ryan Morton 3-28, Jamie Lewis 2-29, Harry Thomas 106no, James Phillips 63no

Pembroke Dock 86-AO lost to Neyland 303-8 by 217 runs

Pembroke Dock; Jamie White 3-47, Ewan McDonald 2-36, Billy Wood 2-40, Rhys Daley 26, Neil Gregory 15no

Neyland; Sean Hannon 39, Greg Miller 48, Ashley Sutton 63, Ross Hardy 103, George Evans 22, Andrew Miller 5-22, Gary lloyd 4-16, Jack John 1-16

St Ishmaels 261-8 beat Saundersfoot 215-8 by 46 runs

St Ishmaels; Phil Llewellyn 128, Karl Rhead 52no, Jonathan Pawlett 33, Andrew Palmer 13 & 2-43, Andrew Pawlett 2-22, Peter Bradshaw 2-38

Saundersfoot; Yannik Parker 49, Tom Mansbridge 2-22, Danny Caine 38, Danny Brace 20, Tudor Hurle 24, Jon Mansbridge 38 & 2-18, Paul Mansbridge 2-35

READ MORE

Division 2

Johnston 170-AO lost to Burton 226-8 by 56 runs

Lamphey 84-AO lost to Herbrandston 249-9 by 165 runs

Pembroke 219-6 beat Hook 217-AO by 2 runs

Carew II 260-7 beat Llanrhian 131-AO by 129 runs

Whitland 201-4 beat Llechryd 200-AO by 6 wkts

Division 3

Narberth II 135-5 lost to Cresselly II 265-9 by 130 runs

Kilgetty 153-1 beat Haverfordwest II 148-8 by 9 wkts

Llanrhian II 197-AO lost to Laugharne 266-AO by 69 runs

Neyland II 150-AO lost to St Ishmaels II 175-8 by 25 runs

Hook II 154-AO lost to Stackpole 155-6 by 4 wkts

Division 4

Llechryd II 344-3 beat Carew III 119-AO by 225 runs

Herbrandston II 117-AO lost to Fishguard 253-AO by 136 runs

Burton II 94-3 beat Haverfordwest III 90-AO by 7 wkts

Lawrenny II 103-1 beat Llangwm II 102-AO by 9 wkts

Saundersfoot II 170-4 beat Whitland II 164-AO by 6 runs

Division 5n

Haverfordwest IV 60-1beat Kilgetty II 57-AO by 9 wkts

Laugharne II 190-7 beat Whitland III 189-5 by 3 wkts

Llechryd III v Bye

Bye v Crymych

Division 5s

Cresselly III 139-8 lost to Pembroke II 167-5 by 28 runs

Neyland III 92-AO lost to Pembroke Dock II 178-6 by 86 runs

Stackpole II v Bye

Bye v Hundleton

Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.