A HOWLER from goalkeeper Lewis Brass gifted Bala Town a point as Haverfordwest drew their second game of the season in JD Cyrmu Premier 1-1.

Jack Wilson put the visitors ahead on 34 minutes after brilliantly taking down a cross-field ball from Henry Jones and neatly placing it past Bala keeper Alex Ramsey.

Ollie Shannon equalised for the home side with just eight minutes of normal time to play.

Haverfordwest thought they had taken all the points, but Luke Wall did brilliant carrying the ball out from Bala’s half after the Lakesiders broke on the counter from a Haverfordwest corner.

At the edge of the Bluebirds’ box Wall slipped it through to Shannon whose shot somehow squirmed under the flailing Brass.

Haverfordwest had their chances with Jordan Davies hitting the post and Ben Fawcett being denied one-on-one by Ramsey.

READ MORE

After the game new manager Tony Pennock said he was disappointed the lads didn’t come away with three points.

“Coming here we would have definitely taken a point,” said Pennock, “but on the balance of play and opportunities we made, the keeper’s made two very good saves in the match, their keeper has had more to do than our keeper.

“If you don’t take your chances teams are still in the game at one-nil and that’s what Bala do and they do it very well. They had a good chance and they took it.”

Pennock was pleased with Haverfordwest’s physicality against Bala – something many felt was lacking last season. He also praised goal scorer Wilson.

“Jack had a difficult chance which he took really well,” said Pennock. “It was a great goal and a great team goal.”

Bala Town: Ramsay, Peate, Mendes, Venables (C), Smith, Kay, Rutherford, Edwards, White, Arsan, Shannon.

Substitutes: Lloyd, Southern, C. Woods, El Amri, Wall

Haverfordwest County: Brass, Richards, Abbruzzese, Jenkins, Scotcher, Rees (C), Watts, Fawcett, Jones, Davies, Wilson.

Substitutes: Jones, George, Evans, Davies, Humphreys, John. Veale,

Haverfordwest next play Airbus UK at the Ogi Bridge Meadow stadium on August 27.

Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.