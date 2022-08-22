Police have broadened their search for a woman who is known to have strong links with Milford Haven and its surrounding area.

Kim Baker was reported missing from her home in the Edwinstowe area on August 17, 2022, however the last sighting of her was on Friday, August 12.

Police have confirmed that they are now greatly concerned for her safety.

"Her family haven't heard from her for over a week and they are understandably very upset and want to know that she is safe," said Detective Inspector Luke Todd of Nottinghamshire Police.

"Kim's dsappearance is completely out of character. She left home without her mobile phone and purse and her car was left on the driveway.

“We are doing everything we can to find her and are urging anyone with any information about her whereabouts to please come forward.”

Kim is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 2ins- 5ft 3ins tall. She is described as having blonde hair and numerous tattoos, including the one on her arm as shown in the picture.

Kim Baker's tattoo

If anyone has seen Kim or has any information concerning her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 474.