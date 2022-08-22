The family of the woman who sustained horrific injuries following last week's road accident near Neyland has paid tribute to the community for the support they've shown her as she undergoes life-saving treatment in the Heath hospital, Cardiff.

Danielle Parry was airlifted to the hospital, where she remains critically ill after suffering a broken leg, two broken hips, a broken pelvis, a broken jaw, fractures to her spine and eye socket and a punctured lung amongst other severe injuries.

Last week a ‘gofundme' page was set up for Danielle and her family, and the community’s response has been described as ‘mind-blowing’.

“We honestly can’t believe how our lovely community has sent so many messages and their generosity is absolutely crazy,” the family said in a statement.

“When you’re going through something as awful as what we are going through right now, the last thing you think of is money so to the people who set up a gofundme page and to everyone who is donating, thank you. It’s mind-blowing."

The gofundme page was set up to support Danielle’s parents and partner who are travelling back and forth to hospital and staying in hotels to be close to her as her treatment continues and the page has already raised almost £4,000.

“Danielle is still in a coma at present, which is so very hard to come to terms with and the most important thing anyone can do is send strength. Please pray her, regardless of religion.

“Naturally Danielle has a very long road to recovery but we know how strong and how much of a fighter she is.”

This week a Neyland pub, the Admiral Benbow, is organising a fund riasing evening, with staff confirming they wish to do all they can to support Danielle’s ‘road to recovery’.

The event takes place this Wednesday, August 24 at 7.30pm and will include a raffle and prize bingo.

The accident took place at around 3pm last Saturday, August 13 and involved a white Ford Focus and a red Nissan Qushqai.

Danielle was in the car with her partner and 2 young stepchildren, and she was airlifted to hospital while six other people were taken to hospital by road ambulance.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it either online, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101, quoting reference: DPP-20220813-297.

The gofundme page link is https://www.gofundme.com/f/f8gbsr-danis-road-to-recovery