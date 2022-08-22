NEXT month’s West Wales Health & Care Awards are a “great way to celebrate and reward the most outstanding contributors in the health sector”, according to Western Power Distribution (WPD).

WPD are sponsors of the Mental Health Award as part of this year’s event, which is being backed by Werndale Hospital, part of Circle Health Group, and taking place on September 15.

Suzanne Tarrant was the recipient of the mental health prize during last year’s awards, when the ceremony had to be held online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

WPD is the electricity network operator for South Wales, the South West of England and the Midlands, responsible for keeping the lights on in more than eight million homes and businesses.

“Around one million of our customers are in Wales, and we firmly believe that supporting awards initiatives is an appropriate way to recognise, encourage and reward people for their hard work and for the way they inspire others,” said a spokesperson.

“We are pleased to sponsor the West Wales Health & Care Awards’ Mental Health Award category.

“These awards are an ideal fit for us to demonstrate our commitment to the local community, and a great way to celebrate and reward the most outstanding contributors in the health sector.”

Its Community Matters Fund is paid for by the company’s shareholders and distributes £1million a year to grassroots groups, charities and councils

It has been developed to build on the legacy of its successful In This Together – Community Matters Covid response fund, which supported hundreds of organisations in 2020.

WPD’s resources and external affairs director Alison Sleightholm said: “The pandemic, with its lockdowns and social distancing measures, has inevitably led to feelings of loneliness and isolation for some groups and people in the regions we serve.

“We received a record number of applications, proving that there is a serious need to tackle this growing issue.

“We’re pleased to be able to help by supporting charities who provide crucial interventions and help build better mental health.

“It’s great to see the first charities and organisations receive their grants. They are providing essential care, and that will make a real impact on local lives.”

For more information, visit westernpower.co.uk.