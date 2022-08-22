HYWEL Dda University Health Board knows first-hand just how hard its hospital staff have been working in recent years.

It makes them the ideal sponsors of the Hospital Staff Member of the Year category at the 2022 West Wales Health & Care Awards.

This year’s ceremony, backed by Werndale Hospital, part of Circle Health Group, are due to take place at Pembroke County Showground on Thursday, September 15.

Steve Moore, chief executive of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “It has been another extraordinary year, with enormous challenges to the NHS responding to Covid-19 and providing care.

“Personal sacrifices have been made to keep ourselves, our loved ones and our communities safe.

“In unprecedented circumstances, the achievements of people involved in the provision of health and care has been remarkable.

“I am privileged to work for the NHS and to witness extraordinary resilience, innovation and a deep sense of service among our wonderful workforce.

“We have been delighted to be a sponsor once more in the West Wales Health & Care Awards and we are so proud of our staff for representing the NHS at its best in this forum.

“We are also grateful to our colleagues in private care, social care, grassroots community groups and charities and volunteers.

“If you are not a winner, or not even shortlisted, know that you make a difference every day – take pride in that. Thank you.”

Hywel Dda provides healthcare services to around 385,000 people throughout Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

It provides acute, primary, community, mental health and learning disabilities services via general and community hospitals, health centres, GPs, dentists, pharmacists, optometrists and other sites.

The health board has been in the news recently after announcing a recruitment of 45 international nurses to work at its four hospitals – it’s expected to recruit an additional 55 during the rest of 2022.

Meanwhile, the organisation was also given the Welsh in the Workplace Award by Aberystwyth University at the National Eisteddfod.

Mr Moore added: “Supporting our learners is one of the goals within our bilingual skills policy, as we try to increase the number of staff who can use Welsh with our service users and contribute to the Welsh Government’s strategic goal of reaching one million Welsh speakers by 2050.”

For more information about Hywel Dda UHB, visit hduhb.nhs.wales.