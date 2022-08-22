Live

LIVE: Lily Sullivan murderer Lewis Haines to be sentenced

By Harry Jamshidian

  • Lewis Haines up in Swansea Crown Court today
  • First day of a two-day sentencing
  • Sentencing was delayed due prosecution revealing a sexual element could be found in the case
  • Haines murdered Lily Sullivan, 18, in Pembroke last year
  • Lily's body was found in the early hours of the morning on December 17 by the town's Millpond

