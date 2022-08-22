A 42-year-old Pembroke woman has appeared in court after shoplifting hundreds of pounds worth of items from Tesco and Marks and Spencer in Haverfordwest.
Ann Madgewick of East Back admitted the offences at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday August 11.
She was charged with stealing £615.67 worth of goods from Tesco on April 22 and £158.50 worth of clothing and spatulas from Marks and Spencer on April 4.
She was ordered to complete a rehabilitation activity with the probation service and given a £60 fine with a compensation order of £158.50 for the Marks and Spencer offence.
MORE NEWS
- LIVE: Lily Sullivan murderer Lewis Haines to be sentenced
- Community rallies in support of Danielle after devastating car crash
No separate penalty or compensation order was made for the Tesco offence.
Madgewick must also pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £95.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here