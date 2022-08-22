A ‘maggot-infested environmental health risk’ is how Pembroke Dock residents have described conditions in the Old Coronation School after their rubbish bins have failed to be collected for four weeks.

The hot weather has resulted in a huge increase of flies and maggots which residents are now having to contend with both inside and outside the property, which is situated in Meyrick Street.

“This is an environmental health risk which has been made even worse by the fact that the landlord hasn’t left us with any contact details,” said one of the residents who wishes to remain anonymous.

“As a result, we feel we've been left totally alone.”

The residents believe that with around 40 flats serving the building, more bins should be provided as well as regular collections by the county council.

“We haven’t got enough bins as it is," continued the resident.

"They’re supposed to be collected every other week but it’s now been four weeks without collection and this is totally unacceptable.

“And the heatwave has meant that people can’t open their windows due to the flies which are here 24/7."

The residents claim the problem is being further exacerbated by the binmen who refuse to stop their lorry if a car has been parked adjacent to the bins.

“They can’t be bothered and just skip us constantly.

"They also consistently leave at least one bin full whenever they collect so we have even less space and the rubbish piles up even quicker.”

Residents are also feeing disadvantaged because other people use the area as a dumping ground, despite the fact that they don't reside in the Old Coronation School.

“It’s got to the point where it’s totally disgusting as people have to walk through all of this to get into the building. The council keep telling us that they’ll help but so far, nothing has happened.

“We’ve reached the last resort and we don’t know what else to do as we’ve been left alone with no support. This is a real cry for help.”

Pembrokeshire County has been asked to comment on the issue.