Pictures by Stuart Ladd
CARDIGAN’S River and Food Festival returned on Saturday following a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid pandemic.
Community regeneration group Menter Aberteifi were staging the event for the first time since 2019.
Planning for the event began late due uncertainty over Covid-19 regulations and funding.
But large crowds on Saturday vindicated the decision to press ahead with the festival on the bank of the Teifi.
Click on the gallery above to see all the pictures.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here