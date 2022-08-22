Pictures by Stuart Ladd

CARDIGAN’S River and Food Festival returned on Saturday following a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid pandemic.

Community regeneration group Menter Aberteifi were staging the event for the first time since 2019.

Planning for the event began late due uncertainty over Covid-19 regulations and funding.

But large crowds on Saturday vindicated the decision to press ahead with the festival on the bank of the Teifi.

Large crowds attended.