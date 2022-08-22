Pictures by Stuart Ladd
THE EVER-popular Cilgerran Coracle Races were held on the River Teifi on Saturday as part of the village's festive week.
And the novice race saw a VIP entrant in the familiar form of BBC Wales weatherman Derek Brockway who joined fellow handlers in wielding a paddle as a number of fiercely-contested races took place in front of enthusiastic crowds.
