Pictures by Stuart Ladd

THE EVER-popular Cilgerran Coracle Races were held on the River Teifi on Saturday as part of the village's festive week.

And the novice race saw a VIP entrant in the familiar form of BBC Wales weatherman Derek Brockway who joined fellow handlers in wielding a paddle as a number of fiercely-contested races took place in front of enthusiastic crowds.

