MEMBERS of Cardigan RNLI inshore lifeboat crew were called out to rescue a pair of kayakers who had got into trouble near the Witches Cauldron just after 2pm on Friday.
The volunteer crew faced rough sea conditions as they made their way from their Poppit Sands station to the scene.
With help from HM Coastguard Moylegrove, the two casualties were found stranded on rocks at the base of a cliff without their kayaks.
After successfully recovering the two men in the surging waves, they were returned safe and well to the care of the Coastguard on the beach at Ceibwr.
The lifeboat crew then carried out another short search to find the missing kayaks and return them to shore.
