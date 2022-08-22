The seas of Pembrokeshire are gearing up to host the world championship of solo offshore sailing when the Solitaire du Figaro sails around Stockholm on the first leg of the 1,500 mile race.

“If the wind plays ball, we’re hoping that the solo racers will go north past Bishops Rock at the Scillies and around Skokholm Island,” said Yann Chateau, who is this year’s race director.

“From there they should turn south toward the stage finish in Port-la-Forêt where they should finish on Thursday morning.”

The 33-strong fleet, comprising both professional and amateurs, left the mouth of the Loire estuary yesterday morning (Sunday), opening the 648 nautical mile Stage 1 of what has been descrjbed as the toughest challenge for solo racers.

The mighty fleet, on its way to Skokholm

The Solitaire du Figaro is a two-stage solo race where skippers compete without assistance. Over the years, it has become one of the most prestigious sailing races in France.

Over half a decade since it was launched, the race has involved some of France’s top offshore sailors and now, after gaining recognition as the unofficial world championships of solo offshore racing, it has become fiercely competitive.

Britain's top hope Alan Roberts (Seacat Services), a renowned inshore dinghy racer, was in the early fight, seeking to stay fast and clean in what proved a scrappy, intense departure circuit off Saint Martin Chef Chef.

One hour after the start gun, Roberts was seventh. Ireland's Tom Dolan (Smurfit Kappa-Kingspan) made his most accomplished La Solitaire start yet and was in the early mix too in 11h, as was German rookie Sanni Buecke.

Meanwhile the weather forecast for the next few days has been described by race officials as being ‘very complicated’.

“But this will leave everything open and overall we won't have any big conditions to manage on this first stage. We just have to be opportunistic and keep everything in reserve.”

To follow the race, use the following link:

https://lasolitaire.com/en/the_race/course