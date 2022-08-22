A disqualified motorcyclist rode through a holiday village after drinking, magistrates have been told.

Paul Medlicott, 26, of Charles Street, Milford Haven was breathalysed after riding the Suzuki in Burnham Holiday Village in Somerset on July 16.

A blood test showed 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit being 35.

He appeared before magistrates in Haverfordwest for sentence last Tuesday, August 16, having previously pleaded guilty to riding with excess alcohol; when disqualified and without insurance.

In a separate case on the same day, Medlicott admitted further charges of driving a car while disqualified and without a licence.

The court heard that he was stopped while at the wheel of a Mercedes E Class car on the A477 at Sageston on July 24.

Medlicott was given a further 12-month driving ban and a 100-hour community order for unpaid work. He must also pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.