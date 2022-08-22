A FORMER Haverfordwest musician has dedicated her latest album and tour to her mother.

Pam Messer - who lived in Haverfordwest before moving to Devon in 2020 - has released her fourth album Grovers Garden which is dedicated to her mum Mo who lived with motor neurone disease (MND).

She will be embarking on a Mo's Moments tour which is also dedicated to her mum who died in 2020 in September and will be coming to Haverfordwest in October.

"For me, this is both a therapeutic and emotional send off for my mother, as we were unable to celebrate her life properly due to covid restrictions.

"It is also a way I can help raise funds for the MND Association who helped my mother during her battle with this disease."

Ms Messer will be performing at Haverhub in Haverfordwest on Saturday, October 22 at 7pm. Tickets are £10 and available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mos-moments-album-release-tour-tickets-387131489707?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

"I would love to see you her or at one of the other venues. Do come and remember Mo. The Motor Neurone Disease Association needs all the support you can give."