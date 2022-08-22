FIRE crews from six different stations were called to a blaze in Fishguard that destroyed four hectares of land, the emergency services have confirmed.

On August 20, a fire was reported locally near the Fishguard bypass and Maesgwynne Road.

Video footage showed a large amount of smoke coming from a heavily wooded area.

Mid and west Wales fire and rescue confirmed today, August 22, that four hectares of gorse and scrub went up at Pen yr Allt, Fishguard.

Crews said two further ignitions had to be dealt with the next day.

Members of the public said they could see the fire from as far as Parrog.

In one message, Ruth Crofts, who was coming home from work in Haverfordwest, described how treetops were burning fiercely and the tops of conifers were on fire.

The fires were close to property

The fire service said teams were called at just after 2pm on Saturday.

"Crews from Fishguard, Haverfordwest, St Davids, Narberth, Crymych and Cardigan were called to an incident at Pen yr Allt, Fishguard," read a statement.

"Four Hectares of gorse, bracken and scrub were reported to be well alight.

"Crews used four hose reel jets, knapsacks and beaters to extinguish the fire, however hotspots remained and crews from Fishguard were called out to the same location for two further reignitions on the August 21.

"Using Hose Reel Jets all suspected hotspots were dampened down and no signs of reignition.

"Crews left the scene at 7.09pm, August 21."

