A long-forgotten legacy to Neyland’s lost railway line could soon find itself back on track following calls for the restoration of a rare 19th century oil lamp hut.

The hut has stood redundant and obscured by thick overgrowth since the closure of the railway some 60 years ago but now, thanks to the Rosemarket Local History Society, it is once again clearly visible to everyone using the Brunel Cycle Trail.

Calls are now being made to restore the hut to its former glory as a testament to the railway’s onetime prestige.

MORE NEWS

“So much of the Neyland railway line has been lost over the years so it would be wonderful to see the hut restored and perhaps contain some information on its original function,” said local resident David John.

The oil lamp hut is located on the Upper Crossing Site which is one of three crossings between Neyland and Johnston. At each of the crossing points there would have been a small cottage where families would have operated the gates as well as the associated signalling.

Neyland’s Upper Crossing site was operated by David’s grandmother, the late Martha John.

“My grandmother ran the crossing and my grandfather worked in the railway,” explained David, “and this was fairly typical of the way in which crossings were operated.

"She became keeper soon after 1910 and remained there until the railway closed down. It’s incredible to think of the way in which these crossings served the area and yet there’s no inkling of what their purpose once was.”

One of the area's crossing keepers, Gertrude Dewdney

Research suggests that the hut which is approximately 70 ft square and 8 ft high is particularly rare as it was built of stone while most buildings of this type were constructed of wood or corrugated iron.

They were used to store equipment, portable lanterns and primarily bulk supplies of oil for illuminating the red and green lights at the top of the tall signal posts at either side of the crossings and elsewhere along the track.

Meanwhile the Rosemarket Local History Society has confirmed that it’s currently investigating ways in which the hut can be salvaged and is consulting with various organisations including the GWR Archives and Pembrokeshire County Council.

Upon completion, the Society hopes to furnish the hut with original artefacts and memorabilia.

Anyone interested in this project can contact the Society via their website: https://www.rosemarkethistory.org.uk/