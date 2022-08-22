Pembroke Dock, Beware!

The Dark Lord himself will be returning to the Heritage Centre this Bank Holiday Monday to join his other iconic Star Wars sidekicks for the Falcon Fun Day hosted by members of the 501st UK Garrison costuming grou..

Earlier this year a permanent exhibition was opened at the Heritage Centre spotlighting the building in secret of the ‘Millennium Falcon’ spaceship in a former RAF hangar over 40 years ago.

Mark Williams, who leads the Falcon project, said: “There will be various Star Wars themed activities throughout the day with film characters joining us.

MORE NEWS

“There will be lightsaber training, VR experiences and visitors can take part in themed fancy dress competition which will be judged in the afternoon by none other than the Dark Lord’.

The Centre will be open from 11 am to 4 pm with a range of activities and refreshments. The Penfro Modellers Club is supporting the event.

For further information visit www.pdht.org and Facebook and Twitter links.