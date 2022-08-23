Driving with nearly three times the legal limit of cocaine in his body has led to a 34-year-old Monkton man losing his licence for three years.
Ryan Kidd of Tenby Court pleaded guilty to the offence at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court last Tuesday, August 16.
He gave a positive drug test to police who stopped his Mercedes Vito car on Victoria Road, Pembroke Dock on February 12.
MORE NEWS
- Shoplifter goes on £800 spree in Tesco and M&S
- Residents hit out after uncollected rubbish leads to 'maggot infestation'
A subsequent blood test showed 135 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine - the main metabolite of cocaine - per litre of blood. The legal limit is 50.
Kidd was also fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here