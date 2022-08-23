Driving with nearly three times the legal limit of cocaine in his body has led to a 34-year-old Monkton man losing his licence for three years.

Ryan Kidd of Tenby Court pleaded guilty to the offence at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court last Tuesday, August 16.

He gave a positive drug test to police who stopped his Mercedes Vito car on Victoria Road, Pembroke Dock on February 12.

MORE NEWS

A subsequent blood test showed 135 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine - the main metabolite of cocaine - per litre of blood. The legal limit is 50.

Kidd was also fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34.