After an absence of two years, due to Covid, Saundersfoot in Bloom were pleased to once again hold the annual Flower Festival at St. Issell’s Church, by kind permission of Rev.Steven Brett.
The beautiful arrangements were much admired by visitors and locals alike.
Representatives from the various organisations taking part are warmly thanked for their participation.
They are: Chamber for Tourism, Saundersfoot W.I., St. Issell’s W.I., Tenby Inner Wheel, Guide Dogs for the Blind, Regency Hall, Saundersfoot Festivities, Saundersfoot Community Council, Methodist Church, Bloodwise, Saundersfoot Connect, Tenby Flower Club, St. Brides Catholic Church.
RAOB Camrose Lodge, Historical Society, Amroth Church, Saundersfoot Harbour Commission, Watercolour painters, Guild of Friendship, Bowling Club, St. Issell’s Church, Guides and Rainbows, RNLI, The Caring Association, Soroptimists, Brownies, Tenby and District Lions, Cancer Research, Hebron Baptist and Saundersfoot in Bloom.
Lions President Neil Evans and member John Griffiths were thanked for erecting the directional signs.
The next project for Saundersfoot in Bloom will be the presentation of prizes to the winners of the garden competition.
This will take place on September 5 at 7.30pm at the St.Brides Spa Hotel, by kind permission of Andrew Evans.
