Oh yes it is!

Pantomime will be back on the Saundersfoot stage this December after a three year absence.

And auditions are now being arranged by Saundersfoot Footlights for their festive production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which will be held at the Regency Hall, Saundersfoot.

The company's new director, Angela Walton, has chosen a more relaxed format for the auditions for the pantomime.

The first audition is on Saturday September 3 from 1pm for young people between the ages of 10 (by December 5) and under 16 years.

There will be an informal opportunity to sing, dance and enjoy having fun with the prospect of being on stage, maybe as a villager or one of the animals. Lots of parts are available.

The second audition is on Sunday September 4 from 1pm for everyone else over 16 who want to be part of a Footlights production. The audition’s format is informal so that participants can relax and join in the fun.

Three songs have been chosen, two of which they are asked to prepare - I can hear the bells, from Hairspray; Killer Queen, from Queen and I only want to be with you, Dusty Springfield.

These are available on YouTube.

MORE NEWS

For those who don’t want to be in the cast, there is a warm welcome for volunteers to help behind the scenes.

Performances of the pantomime are from Monday December 5 to Saturday 10 2022. Rehearsals will take place at the Regency Hall on Wednesday and Sunday evenings.

Contact www.saundersfootamdram.co.uk for further information.