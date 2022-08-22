KILGETTY Golf Society travelled to the Bridgend in a rip-roaring and very hot August.

By Steve Jones

August’s extreme heat wave didn’t stop 13 golfers from Kilgetty Golf Society travelling to the Bridgend area and playing the hidden gem of a course at Coed-y- Mwstwr Golf Club.

Steve Jones had described the course as fairly flat. On the day some begged to differ and described it as hilly, especially when walking and pushing a trolley in 30C!

This didn’t stop Steve though as he swept the rest of the field aside with 43 points.

All the players deserve a big hand for just playing on such a hot day and at the end of their round could have done with being sprayed with a hosepipe.

After a few rehydrating drinks and an excellent meal, Roger Handcock presented the prizes with the major one going to Steve.

Best Team - Peter Rice (2nd place), Jack Zeraschi (a Two and 28 Hcap winner) and Roger Scrimshaw

In second place was Peter Rice and third to Dave Crowley.

The team prize belonged to Peter, Jack Zeraschi and Roger Scrimshaw.

Jack had the only two, and he also won the 28+ handicap prize.

Nobody got on the difficult fourth green for the Nearest the Pin prize.

Meurig Evans hit the longest drive on the 15th, and avoided the Wooden Spoon which went to John Barber.

Thanks to all the very friendly staff at Coed-y-Mwstwr Golf Club for providing an excellent course and dining arrangements.

More information on the Society at www.kilgettygolf.co.uk.

Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.