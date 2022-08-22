THE new rugby season is almost upon and Narberth RFC prepared by playing Brecon at the Lloyd Lewis Ground this weekend.

The Otters beat the visitors 24-7 in an uplifting game.

Sent in by Ken Morgan

On the penultimate Saturday in August the Narberth 1st Team played host to visitors Brecon who play in Division 1 of the Wales East District.

This was a pre-season “friendly” warm-up match and Brecon were coached by ex-Wales international Dale Macintosh, who was nicknamed “The chief” and never known for retreating under pressure.

His players gave an excellent performance considering that they were playing Narberth who play at a higher level in the Welsh Championship.

Two unconverted tries were scored by Narberth in the first half because the strong wind conditions made place kicks particularly difficult.

The first try was scored by Hooker Kyle Hamer.

Narberth coach Sean Gale was particularly pleased with Kyle who has stepped up through the Narberth youth and 2nd’s team to become a 1st team selection.

"Basically after the summer holiday break it is particularly pleasing to see a lot of our younger players coming into the side and giving a good overall performance," said Gale.

Coach Gale was pleased with how the team blended

"Players such as Josh Evans and Henry Smith blended in well”.

Brecon came back into the score card with a converted try in the first half bringing the score to 10–7 but in the second half the attacking running style of Narberth overpowered the visitors. Final score Narberth 24 Brecon 7.

On Friday 2nd September from 6pm onwards there will be a Rugby Taster Evening for Narberth RFC Juniors.

Youngsters both new and current are invited to come along to a taster training session where new skills and getting fit whilst making friends will be the main aim.

For more info Tel: 01834 860462.This would apply to ages Under 7’s through to Under 15’s and there are dedicated parents and coaches for each age group. Why not give it a try?