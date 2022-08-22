THERE was county success in fencing with a Clynderwyn woman bringing home bronze.

On August 17, Ruth Sutherford competed in Commonwealth Ladies Vet Epee where she fought her way to a bronze medal.

Ruther Sutherford brought home the bronze in fencing

Ruth said that she was grateful it all worked out in tricky conditions.

"A long very hot day, and thankfully it all came together in the end," said Ruth.

"Great support from my hubbie Ramjam, coach Maxwell, team and club mates Catherine and Neil.

"Thanks everyone for your messages running up to the event and throughout yesterday, means a lot. Sorry not got back to you, I had a tech-free day."

Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.