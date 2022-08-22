LLECHRYD seconds marched on and into pastures new as they moved from division four into division three and in the course a record was set. 

Dave Dunfee (120) and Ben Mansfield put on a Llechryd record fourth wicket partnership of 160 in just 13.4 overs. 

Excellent bowling reduced Carew to 104 all out - Welsh International Emma Brazier the pick of the bowlers with 3-22 off 7 overs and nine runs off her last over. 

Llechryd 1s finished a creditable fourth in the second division, in the running for promotion until the last two games, and the 3rds brought up the rear in division 5 but put a team out for every game, for a cricket club the size of Llechryd, a great performance in its own right. 

