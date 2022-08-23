Gardening has taken on a whole new purpose in Monkton thanks to the launch of Dezza’s Cabin Community Garden.

Even though it was only launched two weeks ago, the garden has already undergone an amazing transformation and hopes are running high that this will become a true ‘garden with purpose’ which the whole community can enjoy.

“We’re so, so proud of the achievements that have already been made as there is hardly anyone there without some issues that they are currently fighting in life,” said Vicky Moller who is helping to spearhead the garden initiative.

“The first day was very much a DIY organising day with lots of people helping to get it started and they did so well!”

After clearing the ground of litter and broken glass, two compost frames were built as well as some raised beds while the children planted a wide assortment of seeds in flower pots.

“Their knowledge was incredible,” said Vicky.

“In fact, the children seemed to knew far more about how seeds should be planted than the rest of us put together.”

Last Sunday the enthusiastic gardeners built a base for a shed, unloaded a pile of horse manure which had been kindly donated by a local resident, made (and ate) an apple crumble, dug the turf for three flower beds and dismantled some pallets.

The first load of horse manure arrives to nourish the soil

“This really is DIY power at its best,” said Vicky.

The apple crumble which was made (and eaten) at Sunday's gardening session

Dezza’s Cabin was established in 2014 in memory of Derek Brundrett, who was known by his friends and family as Dezza.

Derek sadly took his own life in Pembroke Comprehensive School just before Christmas 2013, because of the stresses and struggles which he was facing.

The flagship community centre in Monkton was set up to provide people with a safe haven where they can share their experiences and receive a free signposting service to whatever information they may need to prevent future suicide or self-harm and to improve their mental health.

The community garden takes place every Sunday from midday. Everyone is invited to come along and get gardening, although children must be accompanied by an adult.