"Normal enough to know he would never be normal."

That is how the family described a student of Pembrokeshire College who was given a posthumous honorary distinction on A-Levels results day.

On the evening of March 22, Luke Draycott ended his life in his family home at just the age of 22.

On A-Level results day on August 18, Luke was awarded posthumously a Distinction in his UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Performing and Production Arts.

Luke had won a place to study film at university.

Luke’s teachers described him as "an exemplary, intelligent, focused, articulate, young man, who consistently performed at distinction standard".

The college said Luke was not only a true gentleman, but also a charismatic young man who was consistent in all that he did.

Staff who taught Luke said he was ambitious with a determination to learn and master his craft.

Jacob Dyer described Luke as "exemplary, intelligent, and focused, who worked studiously to craft his skills to advance his knowledge".

“Luke just relished being here,” said Jacob. “He was always in the building, even when he did not need to be so.”

Referring to his performance in Othello, Sarah Sharpe said: "Luke's understanding of Shakespeare was remarkable.”

Johnny Lock, another of Luke's tutors, added: "Luke was a kind-hearted and generous learner who was always the first to help his peers.

“He had an admirable drive to learn and progress each day in the studio. Luke was an inspiration to teach and a role model to his fellow learners."

Luke’s family has said despite everyone’s best efforts Luke could not see his achievements through his condition.

"Luke was autistic," said the family. "He was highly intelligent, talented, and high functioning but in his own words 'normal enough to know he would never be normal' – according to the view of our Neurotypical world.

"Sadly Luke was unable to see his many talents as being at least partly rooted in his Autism.

“His adult life was one of difficulty integrating as an autistic person in a neurotypical society.

"In his own final words 'we should stop referring to Autism as a gift or a superpower, because this way we can address the root issue of the difficulties that those with Autism experience. Providing overly positive labels sets a standard that many Neurodivergents cannot achieve'.

At an inquest at County Hall on July 17, assistant coroner for Pembrokeshire Gareth Lewis described how, on March 22, Luke, of Kingsfold, Pembroke, went for a walk then came home and went up to his bedroom to play video games.

When his mum shouted to him for tea he didn’t answer. When she went up to check on him he was found unconscious behind his bedroom door.

Luke’s mum telephoned the ambulance which arrived at 7.15pm.

Paramedics attempted to revive him but were unable to. There was a suicide note found in Luke’s bedside cabinet.

Luke’s final wish was that society would make more of an attempt to understand people with Autism.

“Try to understand that our perspectives are different and whilst we may seem insensitive, we don’t mean to be,” said Luke.

“With this, it is possible that we can start to bridge the divide between Neurotypical and Autistic”.

