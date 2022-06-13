Our live feed has now finished.
- Judge Thomas has currently retired to consider evidence
- Lewis Haines back in court to be sentenced for the murder of Lily Sullivan
- Prosecution are arguing there could be a sexual element to the case
- Questions are arising around a white top Lily was wearing on the night in question and whether it went in the water where her body was found
- Yesterday the facts of the case were read out
- Haines strangled Lily then went to his partner's house and told her, 'I've strangled someone, they are in the Millpond'.
- Lily's friends reckoned Haines wanted to have sex with Lily when he met her on the night in question
- Friends shouted to Haines Lily, 18, was too young for Haines, 31
- Lily Sullivan's body was found by Pembroke's Millpond on December 17 last year
- Haines admitted to murdering Lily on June 13, 2022
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here