Lily Sullivan's murderer Lewis Haines in court for sentencing

By Harry Jamshidian

  • Judge Thomas has currently retired to consider evidence
  • Lewis Haines back in court to be sentenced for the murder of Lily Sullivan
  • Prosecution are arguing there could be a sexual element to the case
  • Questions are arising around a white top Lily was wearing on the night in question and whether it went in the water where her body was found
  • Yesterday the facts of the case were read out
  • Haines strangled Lily then went to his partner's house and told her, 'I've strangled someone, they are in the Millpond'.
  • Lily's friends reckoned Haines wanted to have sex with Lily when he met her on the night in question
  • Friends shouted to Haines Lily, 18, was too young for Haines, 31
  • Lily Sullivan's body was found by Pembroke's Millpond on December 17 last year
  • Haines admitted to murdering Lily on June 13, 2022

