Police financial investigators have been granted an application to detain approximatey £3,000 in cash which was found at the property of a Milford Haven man accused of drug dealing.
Andrew Magongle is currenty under investigation by Dyfed-Powys Police following allegations that he is operating a drug dealing business from his property.
"Mr Magongle has given us several different expalanations concerning how he got the cash and as a result, the investigations are still ongoing," said Stephen Parry, a financial investgator with Dyfed-Powys Police.
Mr Parry requested that the cash be detained by the police for a further three months.
The matter was adjourned to November 21 when Andrew Magongle will next appear before Llanelli magistrates.
