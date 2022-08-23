Police financial investigators have been granted an application to detain approximatey £3,000 in cash which was found at the property of a Milford Haven man accused of drug dealing.

Andrew Magongle is currenty under investigation by Dyfed-Powys Police following allegations that he is operating a drug dealing business from his property.

"Mr Magongle has given us several different expalanations concerning how he got the cash and as a result, the investigations are still ongoing," said Stephen Parry, a financial investgator with Dyfed-Powys Police.

Mr Parry requested that the cash be detained by the police for a further three months.

The matter was adjourned to November 21 when Andrew Magongle will next appear before Llanelli magistrates.