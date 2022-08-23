A MEETING organised by the Ffynnone Resilience Group this Thursday aims to address what members say are ‘mounting concerns’ over pollution in the River Teifi.

The event – at Cilgerran Village Hall at 7pm – is billed as ‘a good way of bringing like-minded people together to talk about the river and what we can all do to protect it’.

A recent Cardigan Internet Radio show focused on the waterway and what is claimed to be ‘a lack of accountability’ from Natural Resources Wales.

“The planning authorities and other agencies that are in place to protect us and our environment are totally failing us,” said a spokesperson.

“The statistics for sewage being dumped up and down the Teifi are appalling.

“The Rivers Trust report that over 60 per cent of Welsh rivers fall below the standards they should attain. It is a massive problem for the environment and for us as people.

“If you look at sea level rising, the impact of droughts and the predicted flash floods, we need to take our rivers seriously.

“The planning authorities have been giving planning permission for years where the sewage infrastructure is not able to cope.

“Thursday’s meeting will hopefully bring together people who are interested in doing something about it, because those in authority are failing us.

“It is not supposed to be a blame game, more about bringing people together to talk and try and raise awareness.

“The river is dying, yet it doesn't help politicians to acknowledge the fact that the way we have all lived our lives over the last thirty years has meant that we are killing the planet.

“Tourism will totally disappear if we don’t have the environment to attract people – and yet the councils don't act.”