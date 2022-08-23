A FUND-RAISING drive has been launched for a hedgehog which lost an eye following a vicious attack.

The move comes as a small self-funded hedgehog rescue centre at Aberych are struggling to pay a vet’s bill in the region of £1,000 after taking in the injured animal.

Staff at Hedgely Hogspital – who care for sick, injured and undersized hedgehogs – have dubbed their latest patient ‘Wednesday Hedgehog’.

“She was rescued by a lady who had seen her being kicked across the road by a man and had risked verbal abuse while trying to save her,” said a spokesperson.

“Her eye was damaged, she also had injuries from a strimmer, and needed urgent veterinary treatment as the wounds would not heal and kept getting infected.

“Her vet bill is going to be in the region of £1,000, which has put the centre in dire straits financially, so we are asking that if anyone could chip in even a very small amount to help it would be very much appreciated.”

Hedgely Hogspital take in, on average, over a hundred sick, injured or orphaned hedgehogs every year with the aim of treating, rehabilitating and releasing them back into the wild.

The Rescue is run by Natasha with the help of a small band of dedicated volunteers.

A GoFundMe page has been set up – Hedgely Hogspital Bill for Wednesday Hedgehog HERE.