An alcohol-dependent 20-year-old who punctured a police officer's skin by biting his arm has narrowly escaped a custodial sentence.

Imposing sentence on Kyle Deponio, presiding Haverfordwest magistrate Mary Smith this week stressed that a subsequent appearance in the dock will result in his immediate custody.

"It's a great shame to see someone as young as you in the dock," she said.

"I really hope that with the support of everyone, you'll come to your senses. Only one person can do that, and it's you."

Mrs Smith's comments were made after Deponio, of Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting a police officer.

Crown Prosecutor Derek Davies said the defendant had been taken into custody on the evening of August 2 following a domestic argument with his former girlfriend.

As the officer escorted Deponio to a cell to remove his bloodstained clothing and put him into an anti-suicide suit, the defendant turned round and bit the officer to his lower right arm.

Crown Prosecutor Derek Davies said the officer sustaned bruising and a visible bite mark as a result of the puncture of his skin.

Magistrates were shown a photograph of the officer's injury for which he attended A&E Withybush, where he was treated with an anti-tetanus injection and antibiotics.

Deponio was legally represented in court by Tom Lloyd who urged magistrates to impose a suspended sentence on his client as opposed to custody.

"He's alcohol-dependent and currently has so much on his plate," he said.

"He's not trying to talk his way around the seriousness of this matter as he realises just how close he's getting to custody.

"He's terrified of going to prison and everything points to alcohol being the cause of his issues."

After considering the evidence, magistrates imposed a 16 week custodial sentence on Deponio suspended for 12 months.

He must also carry out 15 days of rehabilitation with the probation service as well as a thinking skills course.

He was ordered to pay £150 compensation to the police officer, a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.