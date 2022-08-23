THE handover of the new Haverfordwest High VC School has been completed ahead of schedule.

The new building will accommodate 1500 pupils aged 11-16 and 250 sixth form pupils.

Headteacher Jane Harries was delighted to receive the keys from Mike Thomas, project director at Morgan Sindall at the end of July.

The Company was awarded the contract for the design and build of the new school in October 2019 and, despite working during a pandemic, achieved handover two weeks early.

Externally, the scheme will boast extensive sports facilities including playing fields, a WRU 3G standard rugby pitch as well as parking, coach drop-off and a new road access into the site off the A40.

The project also includes a separate sports and leisure facility, which will be fully available to the school during school hours and members of the public outside school hours.

Mrs Harries said: “Everyone at Haverfordwest High VC School is so grateful to the teams at Morgan Sindall and Pembrokeshire County Council for the work involved in creating this new school and the excellent facilities.

“To have achieved handover ahead of schedule despite the challenges of working through a pandemic is even more impressive.

“We are now working hard to prepare for the start of term and excited to welcome learners for the first term in the new surroundings.

“This is a big moment for Haverfordwest High VC School and the town of Haverfordwest.”

The atrium at the new school

Chair of Governors, Paul Lucas, also expressed his thanks to all parties for providing an incredible new school complex, with a first class sixth form suite.

Mr Lucas said: “The building provides a beacon of excellence of design in Haverfordwest which we believe will contribute to maintaining educational excellence for secondary school pupils throughout the years.

“The Governors cannot wait to learn the first impressions of the pupils as they enter the building in September and will be providing a date for members of our community to view the excellent facility early in the autumn term.”

Mike Thomas, project director at Morgan Sindall, said: “Morgan Sindall are absolutely delighted to handover this outstanding facility to Pembrokeshire County Council two weeks early. It is a truly first class high school fit for the future that will no doubt inspire the local school children for generations to come.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with all stake-holders involved which has resulted in a facility that features some brilliant design innovation and offers the very best in contemporary technological systems.

